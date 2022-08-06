City of Orangeburg recognizes Juneteenth as city holiday

This is the first time the city has formally recognized the day commemorating the emancipation of American slaves.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The City of Orangeburg passed a resolution on Tuesday night declaring June 19, commonly referred to as Juneteenth, a city holiday. This is the first time the city has formally recognized the day.

Juneteenth is a day that commemorates the emancipation of American slaves.

For Orangeburg NAACP president Barbara Johnson-Williams, this is a way to keep black history alive.

“When I think of Juneteenth, it carries me back to times when persons could not read and write. Some by choice. Not having access to information," said Johnson-Williams.

She hopes the city will continue to be involved in the way the day is honored at a local level.

“I think the more involvement we have, as it pertains to maybe the financial part of it. Making it more wide. People will get involved, learn their history, and learn from their history," said Orangeburg local barber shop Dashaun West.

West says he's been happy to see the recognition.

“One thing that the holiday is significant in, it can bring people together. When you can recognize history and celebrate history, and also use that as a catapult to build on the future, it’s always a good thing,” he said.