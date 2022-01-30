The historic bowling alley known for sparking segregation protests in 1968 opened its doors to the public for the first time in 15 years Sunday.

The Orangeburg community stepped inside the All-Star Triangle Bowling Alley to soak in the history before it's renovated.

It’s been closed to the public for about 15 years, but residents like Jermain Williams got to experience the '60s era lanes before they are redone.

“It feels pretty good to know someone was still holding on to it,” Williams told News19.

The alley is a contents piece of the past. As Ellen Zisholtz with the Center for Creative Partnerships explained, it all started in 1968 when the alley wouldn’t allow Black students inside.

“They came down and they tried to get in the bowling alley," Zisholtz said. "You have to realize this was in 1968 after the civil rights amendment to the Constitution... They were not allowed in.”

The bowling alley's actions led to protests in the city and eventually, the infamous Orangeburg Massacre at South Carolina State followed. In it, police fired into a crowd of protestors, killing three and injuring dozens of others.

Although it’s a painful reminder of the past, Williams said it’s important to keep historic places like the alley around.

“Hopefully it can teach a lot of lessons and bring everybody together so everybody can learn to have fun and talk and congregate with everybody,” said Williams.

Thanks to a $500,000 federal grant, Zisholtz said the center, which now owns All-Star, will begin renovations in a couple of months.

“It’s going to be beautiful but it’s going to be historic. I call it the first-ever civil rights bowling alley,” said Zisholtz.

Their hope is to turn a place once divided by hate into a united justice center for all, while still offering bowling too.

Williams said he hopes to bring his kids to the alley and that they can pass it down to their kids one day.