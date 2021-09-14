x
Orangeburg

Orangeburg residents vote for mayor and city council

Incumbent Mayor Michael Butler is seeking a third term after being elected in 2013. His opponent is biomedical research scientist Paige Waymer.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg voters made their way to the polls Tuesday to elect a mayor and three city council members. Some of the voters tell News 19 the mayoral race is what to brought them to out to vote.

"That's the only election I'm involved in," said Orangeburg resident Kathy Goodwin. "It's important to me because that person will be our leader for the next few years."

Incumbent Mayor Michael Butler is seeking a third term after being elected in 2013. His opponent is biomedical research scientist Paige Waymer. Both candidates say their campaigns focused on redeveloping the City of Orangeburg and tackling crime. Voters agree those issues could help rebuild their town.

Credit: Devin Johnson

"I want to see the city grow and prosper," said Orangeburg resident Rodney Jordan, "From years back to now."

"We live in a beautiful city, but we don't have a lot of concern about the trash and the litter," said Goodwin. "If you drive down several streets in Orangeburg, you'll see appliances sitting in the open and trash all over the street. We need landscaping ordinance and new buildings."

