Orangeburg DPS searching for missing endangered person

Authorities said Alanah Jenay Holmes hasn't been seen since Nov. 11.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is asking for assistance from the public in finding a woman who has been missing for weeks.

According to the department, 25-year-old Alana Jenny Holmes was last seen on Nov. 11 in the 1500 block of Wingate Street off of Columbia Road in Orangeburg. At the time, she was wearing blue jeans, a black shirt, and a black leather jacket.

Police said that Holmes is considered endangered, has bipolar schizoaffective disorder, and is supposed to take medication on a daily basis.