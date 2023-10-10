Orangeburg seniors take the field for annual Senior Games

Orangeburg seniors showed up and showed out at this year's annual Senior Games on Tuesday.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg seniors showed up and showed out at this year's annual Senior Games.

Senior citizens in the community were invited by the Orangeburg Parks and Recreation Department to participate in the annual event Tuesday at the Orangeburg County Council on Aging.

Seniors over fifty took part in bingo, a cake walk, softball toss, long jump and more.

Orangeburg Parks and Recreation Deputy Director Marty Kinard said it is important for them to provide activities for seniors in the community.

“You know, a lot of our seniors here in the local communities, they don’t have a lot of events that they participate in,” Kinard said.

“So, when you talk about parks and rec, a lot of people think about our youth,” Kinard said. “But we want to get our seniors involved as well.

Helen Bryant, who is 86-years-old, has been participating in the Senior Games since 2007 and says the games give seniors a reason to get moving.

“We need this exercise, keep us moving,” Bryant said. “Because a lot of us just sit down and don’t move. And the senior games is… we be running for it.”