Orangeburg County sheriff describes suspect's new child assault charges as 'sickening'

A man from North is facing charges for an alleged child assault. The Orangeburg County Sheriff's suggested in a statement he had faced similar charges in 2019.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A North resident has been charged with assaulting a child after further investigation into an incident that occurred in December - his second such arrest in three years.

According to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell, 32-year-old Chester Saylor Jr. has been charged in relation to an incident that occurred in December in which a 7-year-old child had suffered multiple injures. Among them, the sheriff's office said were multiple broken bones, injuries to the heart and brain, and even cigarette burns to the body.

Authorities suggested that Saylor had also been charged with injuring a child in 2019. In this case, he was accused of scalding a 2-year-old with the bathwater so badly that the child had to be transferred to the Augusta Burn Center for treatment.

Authorities also discovered that the 2-year-old, in that case, had signs of a broken bone that was healing.

“The injuries to these children are sickening, sickening on one hand and heartbreaking on the other,” the sheriff said. “These children suffered appalling injuries.”