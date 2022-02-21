Orangeburg cobbler says faith is what carries him through

Eugene Dickson says his family has been in the shoe repair business for more than 50 years and faith has kept his business alive.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Eugene Dickson says he grew up having a passion for repairing shoes.

This passion is what inspired him to open Pop's Shoe Repair in Orangeburg.

“Nobody’s ever gotten rich repairing shoes. You know, it’s really about just keeping a roof over your head. Food on the table," he said.

He says his family has been in the business for more than 50 years.

“Since I was old enough to straighten shoes, sweep the floors, and take the trash out to the garbage. Soon as I get out of school, I would be sitting on that drink box, drinking me a drink, jumping up answering the phone," said Dickson.

However, he says supply chain issues and rising inflation prices have presented challenges.

“When they say we don’t have black shoe polish, oh man, and you only have two cans, you know you’ve got to wonder what’s gonna happen. You know, what’s next," he said.

Nevertheless, that hasn't stopped people from walking through his doors.

“With stuff getting so expensive, and you can’t find what you’re looking for, a lot of people is hitting the closets. Bringing stuff out they haven’t used in years and getting it repaired. Hard times do that so it’s good for business," said Dickson.

Dickson says amid all the uncertainty, he has remained true to his faith. He counts his blessings.