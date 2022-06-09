Charles Austin named police chief of Orangeburg after nationwide search

Former Columbia Police Chief Charles Austin served as interim director of the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety for nine months

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The City of Orangeburg has officially named its next police chief after a nationwide search.

Charles Austin, a former Columbia police chief, will serve as director of the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety (ODPS). Austin was also a past city manager in Columbia.

His resume includes employment as an instructor in the Department of Criminal Justice Administration and as a social science and student success coach at Benedict College in Columbia.

Prior to being named police chief and director in Orangeburg, Austin served as the interim director of the department for almost nine months.

Orangeburg City Administrator Sidney Evering said in a statement that Austin rose to the top as a contender for the position and he was a unanimous choice by the interview panel.

“The City of Orangeburg is very fortunate to have Chief Austin agree to lead ODPS on a permanent basis,' Evering said. "Obviously, he is one of the most experienced and distinguished law enforcement professionals in the state, but beyond that he is a servant-leader who cares immensely about our community and the officers he is charged to lead.”

Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler said that Austin "brings with him vast knowledge and experience that will help DPS thrive.”