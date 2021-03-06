Orangeburg summer program aims to get kids out of the house

This is the first year for the 'Summer Extravaganza,' and so far, more than 1,200 students have signed up.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg County parents are anxious to find summer activities to keep their kids from staying in the house all day now that the school year is over.

"My kids' social interaction took a big hit because of them not being around kids," said Orangeburg parent Keisha Lambright. "When they get around other kids, they don't know how to act."

"As you know, we're coming out of a pandemic," said Director of School Improvement & Innovation Dr. Terry Fludd. "Our students have been receiving remote learning for the majority of the school year. This summer, we're excited that we are offering face-to-face instruction."

The summer program Dr. Fludd is referring to is called 'Summer Extravaganza.' It's free for elementary to middle school students and $50 for high school students wanting to do credit recovery. The school district says this is the first year of the program, and so far, more than 1,200 students have registered.

"We want to address some of the gaps we've experienced this past year," explained Dr. Fludd. "However, do it in a fun way."

The summer program is from June 10th to July 8th. Parents can still sign up.

Keisha Lambright says she signed both of her kids up after her son's second-grade teacher told her about it.