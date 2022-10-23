The Taste of Orangeburg bonds the community through food

It's a yearly event meant to highlight local restaurants.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg’s Downtown Revitalization Association held its annual Taste of Orangeburg on Sunday to highlight restaurants in the area.

Restaurants served small portions of their food in exchange for tokens eventgoers purchased from the association. Some of the foods on the menu included:

"Shrimp and grits, gumbo, sliders, salad. And we’re still buying," Jacquelyn Kitt said while searching for the Italian Ice cart.

On the dance floor, people in costumes, church, and comfortable clothing crowded, chanting the electric slide. Those who wore costumes could enter a costume contest.

The Taste is a 24-year tradition that helps the community bond over food.

“We have eight different food vendors here that are our local restaurants. We have rotary here with their famous turkey legs," Candice Roberson with the Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association said.

Some of those vendors were Buck Ridge Plantation, Ms. Tooky's Restaurant, Rotary Club of Orangeburg-Morning, Palmetto Peach Catering, Orangeburg Country Club, Original House of Pizza, Randolph Artisan Italian Ice, and Broughton Street Cafe & Ice Cream.

Lawrence and Jacquelyn Kitt have been going to the event since the 90s. They said they'd never miss it.

"The fun the food the crowd, and the nice weather. And supporting Orangeburg South Carolina," they said.

Seve Aghazadah and Julia Wannamaker, who were dressed up as Dr. Strange and She-Hulk, are newer to the area. They said this event is the definition of community.

"This small community and small town feeling and that’s one of the reasons we love living in Orangeburg," one said.