Students shot at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School released from hospital

A joined letter from the principal and the superintendent vowed zero tolerance for violence on Orangeburg County school campuses and increased security at OW.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The students who were injured in a shooting outside of Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School earlier in the week have been released from the hospital. And the district is promising to increase security when students return to class Monday.

The Orangeburg County School District released the update on Friday afternoon as part of a joint statement from Superintendent Shawn Foster and Principal Rahim El-Amin.

"We are pleased to share that the three students injured have been released from the hospital and are recovering well following Wednesday's senseless act," the letter said. "We appreciate all who have joined our school community in prayerful hope for the full recovery of all who were impacted."

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday and injured three male students. Officials did not provide any updates on their condition Thursday afternoon, but a day earlier, the district said the students were in stable condition.

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says a 14-year-old boy was responsible for a shooting. Law enforcement responded to the campus within 10 minutes, according to Ravenell, and apprehended the suspect on campus within an hour to an hour and a half.

"We cannot overstate our appreciation to our local law enforcement partners in preparing us well for such a tragedy and in their quick response to Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School in our call for help," the joint letter from the superintendent and principal said of the school shooting.

In the meantime, classes were canceled for the rest of the week, and counseling was offered to the school community.

The letter to the community also added some new details, describing the area where the suspect was apprehended as an on-campus location that "was detached and separate from where students safely took shelter."

The statement denounced the crime and any who would commit such violence at a school.

"We know that teachers cannot teach and students cannot learn when they are scared and this type of activity will not be tolerated at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School, or on any of our campuses," it continued.

To help prevent them from occurring again, the school district has announced enhanced security protocols at the high school for the remainder of the school year.

Among the changes are the following:

Adjusted bell schedule - Classes will begin at 8:55 a.m., with student arrival beginning no earlier than 8:15 a.m., and end at 3:55 p.m.

Students will be cleared through metal detectors - Students should plan for law enforcement-supervised delays as thorough bag checks will also be implemented

Students will be issued clear bookbags - A large shipment of clear bookbags has been expedited and is expected to arrive this weekend. Every Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School student will be provided a clear bookbag before dismissal. Throughout the remainder of the year, metal detector access and search of bags will continue. Beginning Tuesday, August 24, clear book bags will be required; any supplemental bags such as those for athletics or personal hygiene items will be searched.