ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg County deputies are looking for a missing woman who may be in danger. Her family told deputies they are afraid she may harm herself.

"This young lady left home but called back making statements indicating she planned on harming herself," said Sheriff Leroy Ravenel. "If anybody knows of her location, please call us or have her call us."

26-year-old Keila Caldwell was last seen leaving her Rosedale Drive home around 6 p.m. Investigators were told Caldwell called her parents after leaving, saying she would see them in the next life.

Caldwell is driving a late model silver Hyundai Elantra. The license plate number is NG 35451.

If anyone has any information on Caldwell, they are asked to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office at 803-534-3550.