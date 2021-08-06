It's called Orangeburg home for over 100 years

Orangeburg Officials say the Wannamaker Agency is the oldest running business in town.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Wannamaker Agency's president, Russ Fender, is celebrating 102 years of business in Orangeburg.

"I remember when we inputted our first computer network and our first computers," said Fender. "That leads into what's coming to us for the next 100 years. It has a tradition to it, and it means we have to hold ourselves to a pretty high standard."

Wanamaker Agency is an insurance agency that services people and businesses in Orangeburg County. Fender says an employee situation and the pandemic caused the agency to miss the 100th and 101 celebrations. The president of the Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce, James McQuilla, says the chamber is currently working on plans to recognize the town's oldest business.

"To survive the depression, the economic challenges of the 70s, 80s, 2008, a pandemic, and still be able to thrive, that should be honored," expressed McQuilla.

McQuilla says Wannamaker's longevity could be the blueprint in bringing and keeping more businesses in Orangeburg.

"Those same principles will work in today's market," explained McQuilla. "Just because it is a traditional business doesn't mean those principles won't work in nontraditional businesses."