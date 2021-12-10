Orangeburg's scarecrow contest 'crows' for the fourth year

The Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association is hosting its 4th annual Scarecrow Contest.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association (DORA) is adding some mysterious figures to the downtown area to bring in more business.

For the fourth year in a row, DORA is hosting its annual scarecrow contest. The annual event is a competition for Orangeburg's downtown businesses to showcase who has the most creative scarecrow.

Laura Snipes says she is using her scarecrow to promote her business as an Independent Avon Representative. "You never want to turn down business, and that's what I try to do all the time," Snipes said.

"We represent Orangeburg, and many people don't recognize that there is a line dance group that represents the town," said Debora Campbell, Orangeburg Line Dancers' Instructor.

Normally, scarecrows are supposed to scare away undesirables. In this case, these scarecrows are attracting folks to different Orangeburg businesses

"I think it's cool," Campbell said "Not every scarecrow can be scary."

"There are so many people looking for jobs right now and can't find them," said Snipes. "I can sign them up to be a representative, and I'll be glad to help them every step of the way."