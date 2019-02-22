ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Two suspects accused of stealing jewelry from an Orangeburg Walmart have now facing charges.

"Several agencies had been seeking these two for a variety of reasons," Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenel says. " After they were captured in York County last month, were getting a chance to have bond set on them here as well."

Jennifer Schwartz Parker has been charged with shoplifting with a value of more than $2,000 and also criminal conspiracy.

Bond was set Thursday on the 36-year-old Ladson woman at $7,025.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s deputies had been seeking Parker and 35-year-old Floyd Wesley Craven of Ehrhardt since a Dec. 26, 2018 when Orangeburg Walmart employees discovered a quantity of jewelry missing.

Officers say security video showed Craven breaking into a display case and handing off jewelry to Parker.

Craven and Parker were apprehended last month after a two-county chase ended up with the duo crashing a stolen vehicle.

Ravenell said Tega Cay officers initially spotted the vehicle stolen out of Berkeley County and began their pursuit. More agencies joined in the 25-mile chase.

A K-9 unit led officers to Parker while Craven was later picked up walking along a roadway.

Craven has not been brought back to Orangeburg as of yet.

“We’re still waiting our turn for Mr. Craven,” the sheriff said. “And Ms. Parker will at a later date be taken to other jurisdictions to face charges elsewhere.”