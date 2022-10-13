Park in Orangeburg County town of Vance gets upgrade

The upgrades are being funded by the 2016 penny sales tax. The town has plans to resurface its walking trail and basketball court.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The local park in the town of Vance is a meeting point for many residents, and the town is working on upgrading it as a way to attract more visitors.

“On our welcome sign it says ‘Vance the home of family reunions,'" said Vance Mayor Michael Aiken. "[We] bring family together and friends,"

The upgrades are being funded by the 2016 penny sales tax passed by voters. The town has plans to resurface its walking trail and basketball court.

Aiken says people often use the park for picnics and community events. It's also not uncommon for elementary school teachers to come by with their classes to show students the story walk that was installed last year. The story walk was funded with a grant from Save the Children in collaboration with the Holly Hill Library to promote children's literacy.

“The school is right down the road. The word get out real easy and folks just enjoy coming to Vance cause it’s a quiet town," said Aiken.

Aiken says he's also looking into a creating a pavilion for concerts. It's part of his plan to have more people enjoy what the town of Vance has to offer.

“You can look around and see what it can do to your town. Improve infrastructure and the folks can just enjoy more, a better quality of life and see what a difference a penny can make," he said.

Aiken says a previous penny sales tax helped fund the Vance Family and Friends Center, a building used for local meetings and gatherings.