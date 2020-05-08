Passenger killed in single car accident in Orangeburg

It happened around 3:45 p.m. on Belleville road

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — One person is dead after a single car accident in Orangeburg on Tuesday.

Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said that a 2003 Ford Explorer was traveling on Belleville road when it went off the road and overturned. A passenger who was not wearing a seat belt was ejected and killed.

The driver of the SUV was taken to a local hospital, no word on their condition yet. The name of the passenger killed has not yet been released by the coroner.

The accident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.



