ORANGEBURG, S.C. — School bus drivers from across Orangeburg county gathered today at Lake Marion High School.

Drivers met with the interim superintendent and voiced their concerns in regards to pay discrepancies. Some attendees describe the meeting as heated and intense.

Multiple bus drivers told News19 they haven't been being paid the proper amount and some not at all, but today the drivers were made aware of a policy change that went in place when Orangeburg school districts consolidated.

That change says that drivers will now ONLY be paid for the time they’re behind the wheel, with a half hour before and half hour after they finish driving BUT nothing else.

Before the consolidation, the rule varied from district to district and some drivers were being paid on anticipated time, meaning the time anticipated for them to take driving their route designated by the state.

"I depend on my bus check to carry me through" says David Brown, Orangeburg county bus driver, "I have a child that I take care of, I have bills, I have a mortgage, a car payment, so this is very hard hurting because of the simple fact we are used to getting one set pay now you have somebody coming in to cover up how are we supposed to survive?"

"Be honest with you this isn't a meeting he’s just telling us what already is" says DeLaine Green, bus driver, "This is not a meeting to really talk about what can change this a meeting to say what already had been done but yet still we’re suppose to be on one accord? This should've been explained to us before we got paid."

Dr. Darrell Johnson, the interim- superintendent spoke with News19 and admitted that an error was made with not telling employees that change was going to be made after the consolidation.

"As a consolidated district the district made an error on not getting information to them when they can" says Dr. Darrell Johnson, "But we’re going to pay everyone from the time they worked on the job. So we’re going to pay our drivers for every hour that they worked but we’re going to work with them so they can understand because in some parts of our county we had drivers that were paid for their hours they worked but other drivers who would’ve gotten more if it was on an anticipated rate but we weren't doing that. So now we’re being fair and consistent and we’re paying everybody for every hour and minute they worked."

There are some drivers who have mentioned not getting pay at all and the superintendent is asking for those drivers to come with documentation to prove that they did work and they will be compensated but ONLY for time they drove and not anticipated.

.