Lake Marion pedestrian bridge reopens to the public

The old bridge over Lake Marion that connects Orangeburg County and Clarendon County is now open to pedestrian traffic.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Transportation recently completed updates on the pedestrian bridge over Lake Marion that connects Orangeburg County and Clarendon County.



The 301 Bridge, better known as the 'Old Bridge,' is approximately two miles long and is now accessible to the community.



Jane Powell is the executive director of Santee Cooper Country and says that the bridge opening provides activities for the community and its visitors.



"It gives people that are visiting things to do,” Powell said. “It gives people the opportunity and a change to go fishing, to get in exercise, to enjoy listening to the water."

Elloree residents Larry Costello and his wife Donna made the trip over to the 301 Bridge for the first time since it reopened. Costello says he is impressed with the conditions of the bridge.



"Well, so far it’s great,” Costello said. “They painted the railings, which looks great. It seems like they cleaned it up real well, swept it real clean., painted the yellow lines. I think it looks awesome. I can't wait to finish the walk."

The 301 Bridge is one of the latest links in the Palmetto Trail, which connects the Ross Mountain Passage in the Upstate to the Awendaw Passage in the Lowcountry.



A ribbon cutting for the bridge will take place in October.