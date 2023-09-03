Orangeburg County school board member, longtime educator dies at 80

W.B. Crumel Funeral Home also announced funeral plans for Peggy James-Tyler on Sunday.

NORTH, S.C. — The Orangeburg County School District announced on Saturday that a longtime educator and current school board member has died.

The school district said Peggy James-Tyler, who served for decades in various teaching and administrative roles and became a longtime school board member, passed - details from W.B. Crumel Funeral Home on Legacy.com add she died on Wednesday and was 80 years old.

"She was the ultimate board member and led by example the tenants of knowing, understanding, and then communicating expectations of excellent teaching and excellent learning," the school district said in a statement.

During her career, the school district said that James-Tyler served in many capacities, including teacher, guidance counselor, assistant principal, interim principal, principal, director of alternative schools and director of adult education.

According to her school board biography, James-Tyler served as the first chairperson of the Orangeburg School District during the consolidation phase. Before that, she was also the first African American and the first woman to chair the Board of Trustees for Orangeburg County School District One, serving Norway, Springfield and Neeses.

She was also a Norfield 12-year High School graduate in Norway, now known as Hunter-Kinard-Tyler High. She attended and earned degrees from Benedict College and South Carolina State College, getting her Bachelor's degree in health, physical education and science and her Master's in secondary guidance and counseling. James-Tyler also extended her studies at the University of South Carolina campuses in Salk, Aiken and Columbia.

She has also led on the regional and state level as the past president of the Bamberg County Retired Educators and a member of the South Carolina School Board for Region Seven and the South Carolina School Board Insurance Trust.

At the time of her death, she represented the school system's fourth district and, according to the school district's website, was the board's appointed secretary.

"Mrs. James-Tyler's stellar reputation, fortitude to advocate for public education, and unwavering values and commitment to education will be sorely missed," the board said.

W.B. Crumel Funeral Home announced on Sunday that James-Tyler's public viewing will be on Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at New Beginning United Methodist Church at 216 Willow Swamp Road, Norway.