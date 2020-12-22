Person of interest sought in fatal shooting of Orangeburg teacher

Sheriff Ravenell said that Orangeburg County investigators are seeking 18-year-old Aloysius Green of Orangeburg.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg deputies are looking for a person of interest in connection with a the fatal shooting of an Orangeburg teacher last week.

"This investigation has been aggressive from the start, and has resulted in a name being developed as someone who may have knowledge of this shooting,"

Orangeburg neighborhood prior to a fatal shooting. Ravenell said that on December 14 investigators were sent to a home on Myers Road where a caller stated someone in the home had been shot.

Investigators found a 49-year-old Karl Williams lying on the floor just inside the doorway with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. A witness at the home said just before 9 p.m. the victim was shot when he responded to a knock at the front door.

Ravenell said Green may have information that could be important to solving this case.