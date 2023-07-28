x
Orangeburg

Possible kidnapping under investigation in Orangeburg, police release suspect description

Authorities believe the victim was kidnapped in a white 2006 to 2016 Chevrolet Impala with a spoiler and a possible Virginia temporary or North Carolina tag.
Credit: Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
Darlene Baker AKA Darlene Locklear

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Police in Orangeburg are searching for a possible kidnapping victim following an incident on Friday morning.

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety said 31-year-old Darlene Baker, also known as Darlene Locklear, was allegedly kidnapped from Dodges at 1801 Old Edisto Drive in Orangeburg around 1 a.m.

Investigators believe she was taken against her will in a white 2006 to 2016 Chevrolet Impala with a spoiler and a possible Virginia temporary or North Carolina tag.

Police described Baker as white, about 5 feet 7 inches tall and 135 pounds, with a tattoo on her neck depicting the word "Turtle" and an arrow. 

The person who reported the incident said the suspect's name is Chris, a 29-to-30-year-old white man, about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and between 135 and 140 pounds. Authorities said he may have thinning hair and a cross tattoo on his right wrist. He reportedly has family in the Glover Street area, a spokesperson said.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Bryan Haynes at 803-308-1206 or call the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety at 803-534-2812.

Credit: Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
Stock photograph depicting vehicle that may be involved in the kidnapping of Darlene Baker, also known as Darlene Locklear.

