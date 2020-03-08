Preparations continue in Orangeburg as Isaias makes its way to South Carolina

The county is currently operating under OPCON 2, meaning they are monitoring the storm and are adjusting plans as appropriate.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Planning and preparation is continuing in Orangeburg County as Hurricane Isaias makes its way to the South Carolina coast.

Harold Young, Orangeburg County Administrator, says the county will not open shelters because they do not want to risk the spread of COVID-19.

But with the possibility of rain throughout the night, the county still wants the community to be prepared.

“This is a low impact event for us, so our road and bridges crews have been out constantly checking our drainage systems, " said Billy Staley, who leads the County's Emergency Services department.

To prevent the risk of possible damage from the storm, Young feels planning in advance will be key.