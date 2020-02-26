On Saturday, thousands throughout Orangeburg County will be voting in this Saturday's Democratic primary.

Voting officials are preparing to make sure all will go smoothly this weekend.

As absentee voters head in at the voter registration building, officials are taking care of them while also preparing for this weekend.

"What we’re doing to prepare is to make sure we have workers in place because it’s a Saturday election," says Aurora Smalls, Executive Director of Orangeburg County Voter Registration office. "Most people have other obligations and other things so it’s hard to get workers, but right now we have all the precincts covered."

"Other things we’re getting prepared for is with our machines and making sure they’re up and ready," says Smalls. "Our clerks will be picking up their materials on Friday, so that will just make us a little bit busier on Friday."

The director says that she expects business will continue throughout the week and for Saturday she says as long as voters make it to the polls before 7 p.m., they should be all good to cast their vote.