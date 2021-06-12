Regional Medical Center receives $7.7 million in COVID relief funds

The Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg says the relief funds will be used to help alleviate nursing shortages.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg has received $7.7 million in COVID relief funds.

Officials say they will be using the money to help alleviate some of the COVID-related challenges the hospital has experienced.

“We were surprised at the amount of money. $7.7 million is a lot of money to help us secure in the short-run, the operations of the hospital," said Regional Medical Center President and CEO David Southerland.

Southerland says last year the hospital received about $26 million in provider relief funds for phases one, two, and three.

Provider relief funds are issued to eligible providers who have health care related expenses or lost revenues due to COVID-19.

“We’ll most likely use that funding to pay for the operational issues and help us staff the hospital appropriately," said Southerland.

Southerland says this money comes at a good time for Regional Medical Center because looking ahead to the winter months the hospital expects to see more patients with pulmonary diseases.

The hospital says it is also expecting a surge in COVID-19 cases starting in January.