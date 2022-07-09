How this small South Carolina town wants to bring new life to their community

Business owners in Cameron, South Carolina, are collaborating to bring life through community events to their small town.

CAMERON, S.C. — Residents describe Cameron as a quaint, friendly town. Some say the town has potential for more and some are exploring what that could look like.

“One railroad track, a gas station, a couple stores, simple," said sales executive at Recovered Dreams Glenn Pooser.

That's how Pooser describes his hometown of Cameron. He's lived there for 18 years, and works at the Recovered Dreams Smith Mercantile.

His vision is to bring unity to Cameron.

“It’s just all about everybody coming together. Some people in the town live on the other side of the tracks, they may not know these people on this side of the tracks. Let’s squish them together in the middle," said Pooser.

He, along with neighboring business owner Novia Gardner at the Bleu Market Cafe have been working together to plan community events. Last month they kicked off what's known as Sunday Funday, or Soulfood Sunday.

Once a month, they open their doors to the public after church and invite local vendors.

“Come and fellowship with your church members or friends, family, and just have a place to have an outlet," said Gardner.

She has lived in Cameron her entire life. Less than a year ago, she opened her restaurant Bleu Market Cafe, which she says has become a meeting spot for residents. She's hoping soon it will be felt throughout town.

“When you walk in this door, you may not know anyone, but when you leave everyone is like family to you, so that’s what we’re trying to do in Cameron," she said.