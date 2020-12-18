Salvation Army easing the burden of families for Christmas

Volunteers handed out presents to more than 700 families in their Angel Tree Program.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Salvation Army in Orangeburg County is making sure kids have a special Christmas.

"This program is so special because children who may not receive anything on Christmas will be able to wake up Christmas morning with a smile on their face," explained Captain Kellie Cantrell.

Friday, volunteers handed out presents to more than 700 families in their Angel Tree Program.

"My daughter got a bike and some toys. My son got toys and clothes," said Katrina Williams.

Williams is a mother of two small children. Williams said she is grateful for the Salvation Army providing extra assistance during the holidays because it's a burden she doesn't have to worry about.

"It means a lot to me. I've been dealing with them for a while," said Williams. "Words can't even express my feelings."

"We are called to make that difference in people's lives," explained Captain Cantrell. "So, it means the world to us to hear that."