Many Orangeburg restaurants to welcome back Easter crowds

Last year, COVID-19 forced many South Carolina restaurants to focus on to-go orders.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Easter weekend is typically a busy time for restaurants, as people celebrate with good food after attending worship services.

Last year, restaurants around the country had to close or rely on to-go orders because of the pandemic. This year, many Orangeburg businesses are happy to open their doors after Easter services.

"We are going to have a safe buffet for Easter," said D&B Seafood and BBQ Owner Tyrone Dash.

"Everyone is trying to branch back out," said Mama's Kountry Kookin Owner Stephen Shaw. "It's a good way to hang out as a family."

The restaurant plans to maintain safe distances between guests.

Mama's Kountry Kookin' is serving 'Good Friday dinner in the evening. The owner says they usually don't open that late but hopes it will bring in extra business due to inconsistent foot traffic.

"It's been a little hard to prepared food because you don't know if you're going to have that awesome week or that okay week," said Shaw.

Last year, COVID-19 forced many South Carolina restaurants to focus on to-go orders. Orangeburg restaurant owners hope this year will be different as they try to make their customers comfortable while dining in.