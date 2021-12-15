Attending SC State commencement? Here's what you need to know

President Biden will be the commencement speaker at SC State University's December commencement on Friday. Here's what you need to know if you're attending.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — President Joe Biden will be the commencement speaker at South Carolina State University's December commencement on Friday.

If you're planning to attend, here's what you need to know.

Commencement will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 17, at Smith Hammond Middleton Memorial Center on campus.

Attendance will be limited to graduating seniors and ticketed guests.

The campus will open at 6:30 a.m. to graduating seniors, invited guests and SC State employees. Signage will direct all who enter to appropriate parking locations.

All attending commencement are encouraged to secure bags inside vehicles to reduce the screening process time at Smith Hammond Middleton Memorial Center.

The university’s clear bag policy will be in effect. Everyone entering the venue will be subject to TSA-style screening.

Graduates and guests will enter via the Magnolia Street entrance. Student parking will be in the K.W.G. Donma Administration and Lowman Hall lots.

Shuttles will pick up graduates at the Donma lot. Graduates should arrive no later than 7 a.m. Boarding will take place promptly at 7:15 a.m. to take graduates to the Fine Arts Building for robing and lineup.

Guests should plan to arrive as early as possible. Guest parking will be in the Naylor Street lot behind the Lewis Building (Speech Pathology & Audiology).

All guests must have a ticket to board a shuttle and enter SHM. Shuttles will pick up guests at the Naylor Street lot and shuttle them to SHM.

Everyone must be cleared through security and seated by 9:15 a.m.

No late arrivals will be allowed inside Smith Hammond Middleton.

The Engineering Computer Science Building Auditorium will be available for late arrivals to view the live stream of the ceremony.