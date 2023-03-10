x
Orangeburg

Week after SC State shooting, agents believe these two men may have important details

Anyone with information about the shooting or the two men agents want to speak with is urged to call the SLED Lowcountry office.
Credit: South Carolina Law Enforcement Division

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — State agents are working to identify two men they believe might be able to tell them more about a shooting that occurred at South Carolina State University.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division released a video on Friday of the two men in hopes that someone might recognize them.

The shooting in question happened just after midnight on March 2 at Hugine Suites, a residence hall on the campus. The university said that a male student was wounded and taken to an area hospital, though, his wounds were not considered life-threatening.

The shooting led to the campus being placed on lockdown until just before 1:30 a.m. after law enforcement determined that there was no longer a threat to the campus.

A week later, SLED agents believe the two men shown may have details that would be useful to their investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the men in question is urged to call SLED's Lowcountry regional office at 843-782-3822.

