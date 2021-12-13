SC State, students excited for Presidents arrival

President Joe Biden is planning a visit to the SC State graduation on Friday and students hope it will bring attention to HBCUs.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The commencement speaker for South Carolina State's winter graduation is going to be President Joe Biden.

The graduation is Friday and the President and Congressman Jim Clyburn will arrive together.

The House Majority Whip James Clyburn was asked to be the speaker for the graduation, but he in turn, invited the President to give the address and instead he will march with the graduating class, something he didn't get to do when he graduated because the school didn't hold commencement ceremonies in winter.

Student on campus are excited about the event and the VIP guests.

This marks the first time the President has been back in the Palmetto state since the election. The First Lady visited the state twice in October.

“It’s monumental. Words can’t explain how beautiful it is to see the President of the United States being able to come down here and just seeing us, you know? It’s crazy, it’s crazy," said SC State freshman Jayvion Snow.

“I feel as if it’s really good because I’m graduating when he comes, even though I got a game so I won’t be here but if I were to come that would’ve been a great opportunity for me to you know see him in person instead of seeing him on TV," said senior Tison Gray.

Students say this visit is especially profound because it's shining a light on Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs)

“Just let them know that they have a chance. Because a lot of times, HBCU’s don’t get the exposure so it’s good to actually have somebody to come and that person be the president and actually encourage," said Snow.

"It's a real good opportunity for people to have the President of the United States come to an HBCU because you know it's not a lot of exposure that HBCU's get nowadays so I think that's a very good opportunity for those people," said sophomore Jerome Robinson.

Friday's commencement will take place at the Smith Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center at South Carolina State University.