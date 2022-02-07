SC State students march in remembrance of lives lost during Orangeburg Massacre

Students marched across campus, saying the the names of Samuel Hammond, Delano Middleton, and Henry Smith, who died in the massacre.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — South Carolina State students marched on Monday in honor of the lives lost during the Orangeburg Massacre 54 years ago.

“We still honor those who came before us," said student Javonni Ayers. "We still honor those who lost their lives just for basic rights."

Ayers is one of many students who marched in remembrance of the three students who lost their lives on that fateful day in 1968. The massacre stemmed from demonstrations to integrate the All-Star Bowling Alley.

“Because they couldn’t bowl, they put a bowling alley on campus because that was just basic rights they wanted to have, which was go off campus and have fun," said Ayers.

Students marched across campus, saying the names Samuel Hammond, Delano Middleton, and Henry Smith. Those were the victims who died in the massacre. Student Levette McCraw says he marched in their honor.

“I wanna be an advocate for future young boys like me that want a voice, that want to make a change in the world," McCrae said. "And just to give honor to my ancestors who marched before us and paved the way for us."

South Carolina State University will commemorate the 54th anniversary of the Orangeburg Massacre on Tuesday. It will dedicate a new monument featuring the busts of the three young men who were killed.