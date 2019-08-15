ORANGEBURG, S.C. — South Carolina State university is brimming with excitement as students are filing back on campus for the new school year.

Registration and check in has begun at South Carolina State University. Today students filled the gym with their families to check off a host of items, from finalizing financial student accounts to squaring away housing and moving into dorms.

While move in day can be a long process, one mother says she just not ready to let her daughter go quite yet.

“I’m going to miss her,” says Leisha Vance, mother of freshman daughter Bryana Calewise. “I’m not going to get to see her every day at the house, and it’s a lot of emotions. But, at the same time, I’m feeling pride.”

Calewise says, “I’m ready to experience something new. But, at the same time, it’s a bittersweet feeling -- like I’m excited, but nervous at the same time. But, I’m ready.”

Students begin class on August 20.