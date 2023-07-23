Man accused of scrapping over $1 million worth of equipment at Orangeburg County business, pocketing profit

The man was an employee and allowed to have obsolete or worn-down equipment. Authorities say he scrapped far more over two months.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Shaun Simpson only worked for an Orangeburg County recycling facility for about two months, but investigators say he scrapped more than $1 million worth of equipment and pocketed much of the money.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office warrants state that Simpson began working for Red Collar Pet Food Inc. in February. He was authorized to scrap worn-out equipment or items that were obsolete. But investigators said he didn't stop there.

Instead, the warrant states that he sent several items to a local recycler that shouldn't have been - something that authorities say became apparent to other workers who noticed good equipment missing from the Prosperity Drive location.

As part of the process, warrants also state Simpson texted an employee of Sunshine Recycling Center and told them to change the account number and name to his own. Before he was let go in April, warrants allege he scrapped $1,056,504 worth of equipment. The business only he took the equipment from received $15,714.