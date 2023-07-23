Man accused of scrapping over $1 million worth of equipment at Orangeburg County business, pocketing profit

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Shaun Simpson only worked for an Orangeburg County recycling facility for about two months, but investigators say he scrapped more than $1 million worth of equipment and pocketed much of the money.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office warrants state that Simpson began working for Red Collar Pet Food Inc. in February. He was authorized to scrap worn-out equipment or items that were obsolete. But investigators said he didn't stop there.
Instead, the warrant states that he sent several items to a local recycler that shouldn't have been - something that authorities say became apparent to other workers who noticed good equipment missing from the Prosperity Drive location.
As part of the process, warrants also state Simpson texted an employee of Sunshine Recycling Center and told them to change the account number and name to his own. Before he was let go in April, warrants allege he scrapped $1,056,504 worth of equipment. The business only he took the equipment from received $15,714.
Simpson faces charges of breach of trust with fraudulent intent - value of $10,000 or more and obtaining a signature or property under false pretenses - value of $10,000 or more. He was given a $25,000 personal recognizance bond on Friday.