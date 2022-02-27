Sheriff warns missing Orangeburg County man may also be armed

EUTAWVILLE, S.C. — The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office is on the lookout for a missing man who may be a danger to himself and potentially others.
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell issued a statement regarding the search for 25-year-old Nicholas Sinkler of Miami Lane in the Eutawville area.
"This person was reported to as this afternoon as missing after having been last seen around 12:30 p.m.," the sheriff said. "He has threatened to harm not only himself but others as well."
Sinkler is described by relatives as being a black male who is about 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing roughly 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue sweatpants and a white or gray sweatshirt.
The department added that he may also be armed with a shotgun.
Anyone who sees Sinkler is urged not to approach him and to call the sheriff's office at 803-534-3550 or Midlands Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.