Sheriff warns missing Orangeburg County man may also be armed

The Orangeburg Sheriff's Office said the man, feared to be a danger to himself and others, may be armed with a shotgun.

EUTAWVILLE, S.C. — The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office is on the lookout for a missing man who may be a danger to himself and potentially others.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell issued a statement regarding the search for 25-year-old Nicholas Sinkler of Miami Lane in the Eutawville area.

"This person was reported to as this afternoon as missing after having been last seen around 12:30 p.m.," the sheriff said. "He has threatened to harm not only himself but others as well."

Sinkler is described by relatives as being a black male who is about 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing roughly 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue sweatpants and a white or gray sweatshirt.

The department added that he may also be armed with a shotgun.