Search underway for missing, endangered woman in Orangeburg

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Orangeburg police are searching for a woman who went missing early Sunday morning.
The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety said 31-year-old Sophia Garner of Fletcher Street is considered missing and endangered due to various conditions that require medication she hasn't taken. Authorities said Garner was last seen in the area of St. Paul Apartments in Orangeburg around 4:20 a.m. She was wearing a pink and white pajama set with hearts, a pink bonnet, and a Clemson throw blanket.
Police didn't say where she may be heading, but they believe she may have left the area with a Cameron-area man named Michael Shivers.
Police urge anyone with information on her location to call them at 803-534-2812.