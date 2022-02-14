Seniors in Orangeburg celebrate Valentine's Day

The Legacy Assisted Living Facility in Orangeburg had a Valentine's Day party for it seniors on Monday. The residents enjoyed live music and food.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Legacy Assisted Living Facility in Orangeburg had a Valentine's Day party for it seniors on Monday.

Louise Adams a resident says although her family comes to visit often, the facility feels like her home away from home.

“We’re one big family here. The residents. We love one another. Have a good time together," said Adams.

Resident Hughie Peterson says although his wife lives in St. Matthews, they still make it a habit to spend each Valentine's Day together.

He says this Valentine's Day, they're making plans to go to dinner either in Orangeburg or Columbia.

“It’s not a thing about her, and in essence it’s not a thing about me, it’s a thing about us and our immediate family, our family around us," said Peterson.

He says he's been married to his wife for 43 years. He says a major aspect of their successful marriage is keeping faith alive.

“Secret is treating others the way you want to be treated and knowing that God sent positive people, good people into your life," he said.

Adams says there are always events being planed for the seniors at The Legacy to keep them busy. This includes arts and crafts and playing bingo. But she cherishes the time she gets to spend with her loved ones.