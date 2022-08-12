Shooting involving officers under investigation by SLED in Eutawville

This is a developing story.

EUTAWVILLE, S.C. — State agents are investigating an overnight shooting that happened in Orangeburg County and involved officers.

Police Chief Sean Hopkins declined to comment but deferred to his attorney, Michael Laubshire, who was able to confirm some of the basics of the incident.

Laubshire said he understood the shooting happened during the 11 p.m. to 12 a.m. hours Thursday in the town of Eutawville. He also said the shooting incident did involve Eutawville officers.

And while the chief was involved, his attorney said specifics regarding how were not yet available. He said it did not appear that any officers were injured in the incident.

Attorney Laubshire said there is not yet enough information to release an official statement on behalf of the police chief.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has confirmed that it is investigating a shooting that involved an officer in Orangeburg County but didn't have any additional details regarding a location or what led up to it.