Sketch released of suspect in Orangeburg County road rage shooting

Anyone who recognizes the man in the sketch is urged to contact Crime Stoppers or the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office.

COPE, S.C. — Orangeburg County investigators have released a new sketch as they search for a suspect involved in a road rage shooting that happened a month earlier.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell and his office shared the sketch on Saturday hoping the public will be able to help catch the suspect.

“This individual for no known reason opened fire on a vehicle occupied by two people,” the sheriff said in a statement. “Fortunately, no [one] was hit directly but still suffered injuries from flying glass.”

The shooting happened on June 22 on Bamberg Road near Cope around 8 p.m. The victim, an Orangeburg man, said he and his passenger were shot at by someone in a black Ram truck with tinted windows.

The sheriff said the truck sped up behind the victim's vehicle and its driver began flashing his headlights and blowing his horn. At some point, the truck pulled alongside the victim's car and the suspect opened fire, the victim said.

The sheriff said at least one round shattered the passenger's side window causing glass to fall inside. At this point, the victim, who said he pulled over and returned fire, said the suspect then drove off.

Aside from the new sketch, the sheriff's office also released a basic description of the suspect: a white male with dark hair who is possibly in his early 40s. He was wearing a bandana during the shooting, according to the victim.