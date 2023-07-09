SLED investigates gunfire involving deputies in Orangeburg County

The shooting happened on Norway Road around 10:30 a.m. but the sheriff said no one was wounded.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Orangeburg County sheriff said on Sunday that he was thankful no one was wounded in a shooting involving his deputies on Saturday.

"There are many incidents where not everyone goes home, but thank the Lord this was not one of them," Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.

The sheriff said an incident unfolded at a home on Norway Road around 10:30 a.m. The sheriff said his deputies were called to the location and were involved in a confrontation with an unidentified person.