Orangeburg to create its own 'Soda City Market'

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association, also known, as D.O.R.A is trying to replicate its version of the Saturday market in Columbia. They're looking for community support in launching the bi-weekly event.

"We started our downtown farmer's market about six years ago because downtown Orangeburg was almost a food desert," said Candice Roberson, D.O.R.A's Executive Director. "So, we developed this great market and pavilion to house our farmers' market. We've heard from the community that they want more than just Tuesdays from 3 pm to 6 pm."

"The community needs somewhere to go, especially on the weekends," expressed Jermone Furman, 3 Cooks & A Miracle co-owner. "People were stuck in their houses, and they are starting to come back out. With us having a food truck and D.O.R.A. bringing something like that to this area, I think it will bring more people out."

D.O.R.A's executive director says they are in the pilot stages as of now. The organization developed Saturday market days during the summer to kick start the event. The co-owners of 3 Cooks & A miracle, Bryon Richardson and Furman, say D.O.R.A's vision could be the launching pad in the revitalization of downtown.

"There is not a lot of food options around here," explained Richardson. "We're trying to take that and make it better. I feel like my partner has the same enthusiasm about food and bringing it to the community."

Roberson says they are planning themed activities to create more buzz. However, they have five keys to success, hoping future events will be bigger. Here's how you can help.

Ask your favorite vendor to join

Share the event on Facebook

Invite a friend

Attend the event

Purchase something from a vendor

Natasha's Handmade Boutique Owner, Naomi Steverson, hopes to showcase her clothing designs to the public.

"You never know who has talent until you search," said Steverson. "Lowcountry might have the best talent out there, but this could show people what they can do."