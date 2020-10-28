Something to "crow" about in downtown Orangeburg

The Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association, is hosting its third annual scarecrow contest.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The pandemic forced a lot of businesses to shut down and now as they reopen, getting people into the stores can be a challenge.

The Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association (DORA) added some spooky friends to the downtown area hoping to help those businesses gain more foot traffic.

"It encourages our community to come downtown and visit our scarecrows," said D.O.R.A's executive director, Candice Roberson. "Which increases the foot traffic that helps with the economic terms we're in."

"If you're driving by and you see all of these scarecrows, of course, you want to stop and see what's going on," said William & William employee, Summer Barnes.

"Orangeburg has a lot to do than what people think," expressed William & William employee, Thomasena B. Adams. "They would know if they would participate in the events promoted by D.O.R.A.

Businesses are competing against each other for 'The People's Choice Award.'

A like, share, or comment equals one vote. Posting a selfie with your favorite scarecrow and tagging D.O.R.A's Facebook page equals five votes. These scarecrows are not only for bragging rights, but they are also filling the void of many fall events that been either canceled or postponed.

"We work very closely through this pandemic with our property owners to help keep their doors open," said Roberson. "We do small things like this due to COVID because we can't do our regular events that we usually do.