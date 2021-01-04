Orangeburg churches prepare for Easter Sunday

Northside Baptist Church is having an outside service to bring people together on Easter Sunday.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — For the second time, churches in South Carolina are preparing for their Easter services during a pandemic.

This year, some churches in Orangeburg are preparing to gather in-person.

"I wanted to have everybody together for people who have not been comfortable in the past," said Northside Senior Pastor Shane Stutzman. "Easter is about being together and celebrating what Christ has done for us."

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Pastor Stutzman has been conducting Sunday services through the camera lens. This Sunday, Stutzman says the Northside Baptist Church has several options along with the parking lot service to make people feel comfortable attending.

"We have our FM transmitter that will broadcast in the parking lot," explained Stutzman. "They can be in their car to stay safe while being comfortable worshiping together. We will also be on Facebook Live."

For viewers like Jacquelyn Hummell, she says these options make it easier for people with health issues to worship.

"It would be hard on me with the heart problems," said Hummell. "I'm very strict on what I can and can't do. So, I'm home-bound."

This Sunday will be the second Easter to happen during the coronavirus pandemic. Northside's pastor says this year's theme should be about coming together.