South Carolina State University celebrates 50 years of hip-hop

The university's museum is asking the community to loan the homecoming exhibit hip-hop memorabilia.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — South Carolina State University's on campus museum plans to celebrate fifty years of hip-hop at this year’s homecoming weekend. There will be several events on campus, and the museum is hoping to showcase musical history that has impacted past, future and present students.

Jason Williams is the president of the Student Standback Friends at I.P. Stanback Museum & Planetarium. He says the event at the I.P. Stanback Museum & Planetarium will be an important show for his fellow classmates.

“So people can really understand even as far as just the history of what they listen to and how everything they listen to now a days comes from something," Williams said. "It’s not really just, 'Oh, this is new.' Now everything has been broken down, everything has been rooted to something.”

The “Hip-Hop and its Origins: 50 Years of Artistry" exhibit is looking for hip-hop lovers to loan their artifacts from over the past fifty years.

Some of those artifacts are: boomboxes, cassette tapes, albums, turntables, mixers, nostalgia-based photographs, posters, or clothing.

Ingrid Owens McMillan is the director and curator at the I.P. Stanback Museum and Planetarium says this will help bring its history to life.

“Things that are not readily available for the students," said Owens McMillan. "So therefore we can go back, tell the story, of how we got to where we are in music today.”