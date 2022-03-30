Spring Fest hopping back to Orangeburg

This year's Spring Fest will be a weeklong celebration featuring a downtown scavenger hunt, specials, and a vendor market.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Spring is in full bloom in Orangeburg and that means Spring Fest returns.

“It is springtime in Orangeburg and as our flowers are blooming, it’s time for our businesses to bloom also," said Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association executive director Candice Roberson.

This year's Spring Fest will be a weeklong celebration featuring a downtown scavenger hunt and a vendor market. People will be given the challenge of searching for 12 Springtime "friends" hidden at different businesses.

“This is the great time of the year that things are reborn, the doors open back up," said Roberson.

Businesses ranging from clothing boutiques, to bookstores, pharmacies, and even auto shops will be participating in the scavenger hunt.

Five winners will get a $20 gift card to a local store of their choice.

The week will end with a vendor market on Saturday, April 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Currently, there are still applications being accepted from local vendors. Anyone who owns a small business, is an arts and craft vendor, or owns a food truck is encouraged to participate.

They can apply online.

"We want Orangeburg and the surrounding community to come on to our community and see what all we have to offer because we have some really great businesses in downtown and in the city of Orangeburg," said Roberson.

People will be able to access an electronic form to the scavenger hunt online starting April 4.