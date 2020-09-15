The school district had hoped students would be able to return on September 11th but they wanted to see coronavirus numbers lower

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A few changes to the Orangeburg County School District back to school plan.

The district has decided to postpone its return to face to face learning.

Students were originally scheduled to return to classrooms on September 11th, depending on COVID-19 numbers in the county.

The graph below, which is located on South Carolina Department of Health and Enviormental Control's (SCDHEC) website, outlines positive cases in Orangeburg since March.

Although the number of positive cases in the county have been on a downward trend, District Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster felt it was best for students to continue their virtual learning program.

” Virtual learning has been a transition and it has gotten better", Foster says. “By looking at those trends and the disease activity we felt it was a good idea to push it back so we could monitor those things.”

The District says that the new target start date for in person learning is Monday, September 28th.

“We’ll continue to monitor this and hopefully have a window where we can bring kids back to some type of face to face learning, where we can do It in a safe manner that keeps students and our teachers safe.” Foster said.