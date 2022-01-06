Orangeburg summer camps accepting registration

Summer camps are getting ready for their "busy season" and sign ups are open.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — It's summer camp season in Orangeburg County.

In Branchville, registration is open for Camp Edisto, a faith-based camp aimed to help youth strengthen their relationship with Christ. Campers will have a morning and evening chapel.

Each camp session is one week long starting with first and second grade on June 17, going up to high school ages.

“We do have a lot of children that make the commitment to give their life to Christ at the end of the camp and they are counseled through that decision," said registration coordinator LeAnna McBee.

Rising first and second graders are $50 to register. Rising third and fourth graders are $150. Students in the fifth grade and up are $165.

In Santee, the Orangeburg County Clemson Extension is having a 4-H2O day camp the week of June 13. Youth ages 9-14 will get a hands on experience learning about their local water resources, boat safety, and hiking.

“This is our first year that we're going to be back in person in of course two years so just getting kids outside, enjoying nature, learning about nature, getting them outdoors, and to learn a little bit about the Santee State Park as well," said 4-H Youth Development Agent Glenna Mason.

The registration deadline for this program is June 6 and registration is $35.

Orangeburg Parks and Recreation also have several programs this summer including volleyball, basketball, and cheer camp. For more information about their programs, visit their website.