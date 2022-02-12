Man arrested, charged with murder in deadly Bowman shooting

The accused murder suspect initially left the scene but was soon air-lifted to an area hospital for gunshot wounds of his own.

BOWMAN, S.C. — State agents have made an arrest in a deadly shooting that occurred earlier in the month in Orangeburg County.

In a statement from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), authorities said they had arrested 36-year-old Kamel Daquan Thomas of Orangeburg on charges of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The arrest follows the deadly shooting of 42-year-old Stephan Harley which happened on Feb. 3 in the town of Bowman. SLED said that they were requested to lead the investigation by Bowman Police Chief Kevin Pendarvis.

According to the warrant affidavit filed in Thomas' arrest, Bowman Police were called to the 800 block of Rail Street, where authorities believe the shooting occurred.

They found Harley lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The affidavit said that Thomas had left the scene in his vehicle but was later air-lifted from the 3200 block of Charleston Highway in Orangeburg as he was also shot in the incident.

Witnesses later provided statements saying that they saw Thomas shoot Harley. No motive has yet been provided publicly for the shooting.