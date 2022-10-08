Suspect, denied tobacco due to her age, accused of pepper-spraying store clerk

The suspect was caught on camera. Now the sheriff's office is releasing the video.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office is on the lookout for a young woman they believe pepper-sprayed a local store clerk over a purchase dispute.

The sheriff's office released details and video regarding the incident which happened at the Marathon convenience store at the intersection of Magnolia and Chestnut streets around 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to the clerk, the disagreement was over tobacco he declined to sell to the suspect because of her age.

“Just because she can’t have her way, she does something like this,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.

After pepper-spraying the clerk, the suspect got in the passenger's side of a black Nissan Maxima and left the scene. The vehicle did not come back as being on file in the police database.

According to the initial incident report from the sheriff's office, the suspect was wearing green shorts, a white hoodie, and a mask.