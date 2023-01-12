Suspected Orangeburg County dealer found with drugs, guns and a book of alleged customers

According to the sheriff's department, gift cards and checks that were accepted as payment by Easterlin were also seized.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — An Orangeburg County man has been arrested and charged with numerous drug-related crimes following a traffic stop on Tuesday.

And one other item in his possession may lead to more investigations.

According to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office, 23-year-old Andrew Corey Easterlin was arrested around 3 p.m. on Tuesday after deputies noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle they had just pulled over - and then found more.

The sheriff's department said that Easterlin resisted and even grabbed one of the deputies by the neck but was ultimately taken into custody. Upon further inspection, deputies found various drugs, two guns, money, digital scales, and a grinder among other items.

However, the sheriff's department said there was another discovery that may also prove useful.

The department said that it had found "a book containing the names of customers who we and have paid for drugs from Easterlin" which it believes "will be invaluable" in future narcotics investigations.

According to 11 arrest warrants provided by the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office, Easterlin was in possession of pills containing suspected amphetamine and dextroamphetamine; acetaminophen hydrocodone bitartrate; acetaminophen and oxycodone; alprazolam; and buprenorphine hydrochloride and naloxone hydrochloride. He also had what investigators believe were methamphetamine and marijuana.